Obituary Notice | Lawrence Rayford (Larry) Howard
Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Lawrence Rayford (Larry) Howard was born on Wednesday, June 6, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, and passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 73.
