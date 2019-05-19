CFDs, senior center talks return to Council

KINGMAN – An airport terminal rehab project, an intergovernmental agreement for flood control allocations and community facilities districts are just some of the items on a fairly lengthy agenda for Council’s meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The proceeding begins with a work session at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting commences at 6 p.m. During the work session, Council will discuss weed abatement, term lengths for the mayor and the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center.

Council could award a construction contract to Axiom Construction in the amount of $85,759 for an airport terminal rehab project. According to the agenda, that work is one of several budgeted projects that will “lead to the overall betterment of the airport and industrial park.”

Councilmembers will consider approving a job order proposal from Freiday Construction for construction of a 24-inch transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Channel crossing. The work would entail 4,452 linear feet and the guaranteed maximum price provided by Freiday is about $1.4 million. That work is Phase I of a two-phase project.

Council could approve an intergovernmental agreement from the Mohave County Flood Control District for flood-control related projects in the amount of $615,434.

Community facilities districts, more specifically their policy guidelines and application procedures, are also on the agenda. The procedures were presented to Council at a meeting in April, but the City’s elected officials voted to table the matter so they could have more time to consider the information. Community facilities districts are special tax districts created by a municipality to fund construction associated with infrastructure projects like the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange.

If the item is approved by Council, the mayor could be authorized to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Revenue for the uniform administration of Kingman’s transaction privilege tax. Among other things, the agreement addresses confidentiality such as the handling of confidential taxpayer information and expectations for the “discreet” use of taxpayer data.

Also returning to the agenda is a matter pertaining to partially funding the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in the amount of $57,000. The item was pulled from Council’s last meeting, as Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter was curious to know if those funds could be better utilized elsewhere.

In other business, Council could adopt a pension funding policy. The agenda states Kingman’s police and fire trust funds are underfunded by close to 50% or about $30 million. The pension funding policy to be considered by Council would be enacted in an effort to achieve a funded status of 100% by 2036. There will be discussion on hangar leases at the Kingman Airport and also an update on the golf course during department reports.

Information provided by the City of Kingman