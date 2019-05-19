Horoscopes | May 20, 2019

Birthdays: Matt Czuchry, 42; Tony Stewart, 48; Tony Goldwyn, 59; Cher, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen and learn. Surround yourself with innovative people, but don’t lose sight of what’s doable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Proceed quietly. Don’t reveal your plans until you feel you have taken care of every detail sufficiently.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be open to suggestions, but don’t follow someone who has failed to present enough evidence to prove future success. Use ideas you gather to further your agenda.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs. Concentrate on making a positive change that will give you the boost you need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your intellect and connections to create opportunities. You may feel tempted to make a move, physical change or snap decision, but think twice before jumping.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional situations should be addressed quickly so you can move on. Personal growth and physical improvements will bring high returns.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face opposition if you are too open regarding your plans. Take care of details, and iron out any problems that have the potential to ruin your plans before you decide to present what you want to pursue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider the changes you would like to make and the cost involved. If you do some of the work yourself, you will be able to stick to an affordable budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that could hurt your reputation or upset the people who love you the most. Say no to anyone using emotional tactics or persuasion to entice you into something you shouldn’t do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your plan in place, and make positive changes at home as well as to important relationships. Personal improvements you make will be well-received and add to your popularity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you can to help others, but not at the expense of your health, personal relationships or integrity. If someone is asking for too much, offer suggestions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Too much of anything will lead to problems. Help others, but make sure you stick to your beliefs.