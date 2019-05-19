OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, May 20
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mayor addresses $3.1M outlay to retirement fund

Mayor Jen Miles (Daily Miner file photo)

Mayor Jen Miles (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – In explaining some of the major takeaways from the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget in her Mayor’s Minutes, Mayor Jen Miles noted a $3.1 million dollar expenditure to the retirement system for the City’s first responders and spoke to the likelihood of a revenue generation ballot measure in 2020.

Miles first talked about expenditures from the general fund for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. She said about 63% of the general fund goes to fund fire and police services.

“And this year there are a couple of other expenses that are coming out of the general fund for the fire and police departments,” she said. “One is a $3.1 million expenditure for their retirement system, the PSPRS. Actually, the City owes about $30 million in unfunded liability that has to be repaid by 2036.”

Also, $1.4 million will be transferred from the general fund to capital projects for the remodel of Fire Station 2, which includes an improved training ground.

“This year the general fund will include a 2% salary adjustment increase for staff,” the mayor said. “There’s a small staff reduction, but there’s also compression issues that are addressed. We’re glad to have that happen because we want to keep our employees in competitive salaries as we value all of them.”

The City of Kingman is aiming to create a stormwater enterprise fund, as it currently has more than $18 million in stormwater projects “that must be addressed to prevent the flooding we are experiencing in homes and businesses during storms,” Miles said.

She addressed HURF funds as well, which have decreased by more than 45% due to the voter repeal of the half-percent sales tax increase that was dedicated to that fund.

“The primary thing to realize there is our pavement preservation program decreased from $4.5 million to $1 million,” the mayor said. “The impact of that is that we again will not be able to address the pavement preservation for residential streets. And in 2020 we anticipate that we will have to seek some type of revenue generation through ballot measures to address the condition of our streets.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Budget talks: City streets in jeopardy
Vice mayor advocates for ‘no’ votes on ‘Draconian’ Prop 413
Council addresses possible revenue sources for Kingman
City utilizes citizen input to construct budget
Caution: Rough roads ahead for Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News