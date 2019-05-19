Mayor addresses $3.1M outlay to retirement fund

KINGMAN – In explaining some of the major takeaways from the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget in her Mayor’s Minutes, Mayor Jen Miles noted a $3.1 million dollar expenditure to the retirement system for the City’s first responders and spoke to the likelihood of a revenue generation ballot measure in 2020.

Miles first talked about expenditures from the general fund for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. She said about 63% of the general fund goes to fund fire and police services.

“And this year there are a couple of other expenses that are coming out of the general fund for the fire and police departments,” she said. “One is a $3.1 million expenditure for their retirement system, the PSPRS. Actually, the City owes about $30 million in unfunded liability that has to be repaid by 2036.”

Also, $1.4 million will be transferred from the general fund to capital projects for the remodel of Fire Station 2, which includes an improved training ground.

“This year the general fund will include a 2% salary adjustment increase for staff,” the mayor said. “There’s a small staff reduction, but there’s also compression issues that are addressed. We’re glad to have that happen because we want to keep our employees in competitive salaries as we value all of them.”

The City of Kingman is aiming to create a stormwater enterprise fund, as it currently has more than $18 million in stormwater projects “that must be addressed to prevent the flooding we are experiencing in homes and businesses during storms,” Miles said.

She addressed HURF funds as well, which have decreased by more than 45% due to the voter repeal of the half-percent sales tax increase that was dedicated to that fund.

“The primary thing to realize there is our pavement preservation program decreased from $4.5 million to $1 million,” the mayor said. “The impact of that is that we again will not be able to address the pavement preservation for residential streets. And in 2020 we anticipate that we will have to seek some type of revenue generation through ballot measures to address the condition of our streets.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman