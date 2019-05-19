MOHAVE 911 | May 20, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of May 17:

Trespassing, drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jerry Lynn Doty, 60 of Meadview, for first degree criminal trespassing, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday, May 10, deputies responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Needle Drive in Dolan Springs for a report of a trespassing in progress. The reporting party advised that he found a male subject, later identified as Doty, inside his travel trailer causing damage and was holding the male subject at gun point.

Deputies arrived on scene and placed Doty into custody. A pat search of Doty revealed used syringes and a baggie of methamphetamine in his pockets.

The victim advised the trailer is on his property and he heard noises coming from the trailer so he went to check on it. He arrived at the trailer and observed Doty inside, so he left to retrieve a gun. He returned to the trailer and ordered Doty out of the trailer at gun point.

Doty then sat on the porch until deputies arrived. Jerry Lynn Doty was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Vehicle theft

Authorities say a vehicle with a cracked front windshield no rear window led to the arrest of a Kingman man for a stolen vehicle.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw the vehicle traveling down Cardinal Lane at about 2:50 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male driver, identified as Justin Dwayne Sims, 29 of Kingman.

A records check revealed the vehicle, a four door silver Suzuki sedan, was listed as stolen out of Bullhead City. Sims was arrested for one felony count of theft of means of transportation.

Sims was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.