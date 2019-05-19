For some wicked fun, you must see ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’

If you see one movie this week, it has to be John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Over-the-top action straight from the beginning to the end. So many fights scenes it's almost impossible to count the number of adversaries John Wick (Keanu Reeves) fights. Full disclosure: I'm a Keanu Reeves and a John Wick fan.

Although the third in the series, having seen the first two really isn't necessary. You get caught up in what's going on very quickly. Not much of a plot considering it's about an assassin that was dragged out of retirement because someone killed his dog (the first John Wick). Then someone stole his car (the second John Wick). And now he wants to go back to retirement, but everyone is out to kill him (the third John Wick).

Maybe for some there are too many fight scenes. Ironically enough, there wasn't blood pouring out everywhere and overdone so much you swear off corn syrup. Where the first two movies had lots of shootouts and physical fights, this one seemed to rely on edged weapons as much as firearms. Oddly enough you may find yourself laughing during a fight scene when you realize it's a physical fight in an edged weapons museum of sorts. Only toward the end of the fight do the participants realize there are weapons everywhere. Even the opening sequence where Wick uses a book as a weapon makes you chuckle. When he's done, he replaces the book on the library book shelf. Who does that?

Two other compelling characters are the Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), whose job it is to mete out punishment for breaking the assassin's rules. Prim and proper, a character you grow to love to hate that leaves you wondering how she lives to the end. But it was Sofia (Halle Berry) who will surprise you with her uncharacteristic sharpness and hostility. And you'll be cheering for her dogs, too. On TV I saw some of the gun range training Halle Berry did for the movie. It worked because she was so fluid in her movements, bringing her gun on target and moving from one target to the next.

Which brings up what I thought was the most intensely choreographed fight scenes I've ever seen. There were so many of them and each was, dare I say (Dare! Dare!), artistic in its execution. From throwing simple punches to blocks to body slams to balance to plain physicality needed to pull off such moves. It was almost like watching complicated ballet or dance. Minus the physicality, the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburn) did in words what Reeves does in fights.

I wonder if Reeves still thinks about the blue pill or the red pill once offered by Fishburn in The Matrix.