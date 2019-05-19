OFFERS
Thank You | One Stop Auto and One Stop Auto Body

Originally Published: May 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

I’m a little bit particular. I like my car to be clean and shiny.

So I was at the car wash and, as usual, parked in the vacuum area. I always wipe off the small quantities of water still on the car and vacuum the inside.

I then hopped into the car and started backing out. I was not careful enough and backed into a recently washed car on it’s way to the vacuums and crunched the my right taillight and rear bumper. St! No injuries or law suits ... just disappointment.

I usually have my car serviced or repaired at One Stop Auto on Beale Street near the freeway overpass. They don’t do body work but told me about One Stop Auto Body, which is another branch.

One Stop Auto Body understood how I felt and sympathized. They took one and a half days to complete the work, which was done perfectly.

Because of the people at One Stop Auto Body, I’m happily driving around with a very sharp looking car.

One Stop Auto Body is located at 2532 Superba Street. Their phone number is 928-279-1011.

Brooke Fix

Kingman resident

