Thank You | One Stop Auto and One Stop Auto Body
I’m a little bit particular. I like my car to be clean and shiny.
So I was at the car wash and, as usual, parked in the vacuum area. I always wipe off the small quantities of water still on the car and vacuum the inside.
I then hopped into the car and started backing out. I was not careful enough and backed into a recently washed car on it’s way to the vacuums and crunched the my right taillight and rear bumper. St! No injuries or law suits ... just disappointment.
I usually have my car serviced or repaired at One Stop Auto on Beale Street near the freeway overpass. They don’t do body work but told me about One Stop Auto Body, which is another branch.
One Stop Auto Body understood how I felt and sympathized. They took one and a half days to complete the work, which was done perfectly.
Because of the people at One Stop Auto Body, I’m happily driving around with a very sharp looking car.
One Stop Auto Body is located at 2532 Superba Street. Their phone number is 928-279-1011.
Brooke Fix
Kingman resident
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave 911
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*