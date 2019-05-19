OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, May 20
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Two working moms ready to BLOOM
“Would you ever open your own salon again?” Rose asked one day. “I would work for you.”

Sabrina Joyce, left, and Rose Swaino are ready to bloom with the opening of their hair and beauty bar on Main Street. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Sabrina Joyce, left, and Rose Swaino are ready to bloom with the opening of their hair and beauty bar on Main Street. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Hair salons are like dogs; they resemble their owners. And maybe that’s the most important thing about the new hair place at 715B Main St. BLOOM Hair and Beauty Bar feels good, spacious and bright, with a vintage kitchen, which Sabrina and Rose found somewhere in Las Vegas, and a modern, well-stocked color station.

The fact that Sabrina Joyce and Rose Swaino are partners in crime first, and coworkers second, is essential in order to understand how the place works. There is a sense of easiness here, with children running in and out, doors opening and closing, problems and gossips shared. At the same time, nothing is considered more important than hair. In fact, it is exactly why the ladies opened the salon in the first place – to do hair the way they think is best for their clients. If it is different than in other hair salons, so be it.

There is one thing Sabrina can’t stop talking about: Rose.

They met at a different salon where they both were renting hair booths – a sort of separated cubicle an independent stylist can rent to work with her clients. Sabrina had 17 years of experience in the industry. In terms of the color line, she was committed to Paul Mitchell, which is not the palette most commonly used. She had her own salon before, followed by a lot of professional and personal bad luck.

photo

Rose Swaino washes a client’s hair. (Photo Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Rose began to work in the booth next to her, and spontaneously started to give Sabrina what she needed: feedback, collaboration, inspiration and support.

Rose wanted to know why Sabrina was using a different color line than other stylists, and supported her throughout her court dealings with her ex. They both know what it means to be a single mom. Sabrina has a teenage son, Rose is raising four children on her own.

“Would you ever open your own salon again?” Rose asked one day. “I would work for you.”

The truth was, Sabrina was fed up with renting hair booths. Her son was telling her to open her own place, too. Having Rose committed, she stopped watching TV and started to spend her free time researching “what a client wants from a hair salon” and “why clients leave their stylists.” She knew the place needed to carry a retail to offer clients the hair products they needed. She was thinking about “something original in style,” with a different, open approach on booth rental for stylists, and “a slim service menu only for offering what we do best.” They had a different name for the place at first, before Sabrina had a eureka moment and suddenly realized what the name should be.

‘”Rose is the reason why our house is called Bloom,” she said.

Sabrina and Rose share views on customer care, how to run a business, how to dress for work, and how to raise children. They smile and chat while doing their work, with excitement and dedication filling the air.

BLOOM opened in the second half of February, but its big opening event is tentatively planned for Monday, June 10. But the ladies are open for business. They offer free consultations, haircuts, styling services, specialty color, and lash extensions.

Things have just started to bloom, but it is already clear that this is the beginning of something wonderful.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Zen Salon specializes in pampering
Photo: In Focus
Dear Abby | Last rites for dying wife were comfort to her family
Saloon salon has moved on
Salon can prove you look good

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News