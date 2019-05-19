Two working moms ready to BLOOM

Hair salons are like dogs; they resemble their owners. And maybe that’s the most important thing about the new hair place at 715B Main St. BLOOM Hair and Beauty Bar feels good, spacious and bright, with a vintage kitchen, which Sabrina and Rose found somewhere in Las Vegas, and a modern, well-stocked color station.

The fact that Sabrina Joyce and Rose Swaino are partners in crime first, and coworkers second, is essential in order to understand how the place works. There is a sense of easiness here, with children running in and out, doors opening and closing, problems and gossips shared. At the same time, nothing is considered more important than hair. In fact, it is exactly why the ladies opened the salon in the first place – to do hair the way they think is best for their clients. If it is different than in other hair salons, so be it.

There is one thing Sabrina can’t stop talking about: Rose.

They met at a different salon where they both were renting hair booths – a sort of separated cubicle an independent stylist can rent to work with her clients. Sabrina had 17 years of experience in the industry. In terms of the color line, she was committed to Paul Mitchell, which is not the palette most commonly used. She had her own salon before, followed by a lot of professional and personal bad luck.

Rose began to work in the booth next to her, and spontaneously started to give Sabrina what she needed: feedback, collaboration, inspiration and support.

Rose wanted to know why Sabrina was using a different color line than other stylists, and supported her throughout her court dealings with her ex. They both know what it means to be a single mom. Sabrina has a teenage son, Rose is raising four children on her own.

“Would you ever open your own salon again?” Rose asked one day. “I would work for you.”

The truth was, Sabrina was fed up with renting hair booths. Her son was telling her to open her own place, too. Having Rose committed, she stopped watching TV and started to spend her free time researching “what a client wants from a hair salon” and “why clients leave their stylists.” She knew the place needed to carry a retail to offer clients the hair products they needed. She was thinking about “something original in style,” with a different, open approach on booth rental for stylists, and “a slim service menu only for offering what we do best.” They had a different name for the place at first, before Sabrina had a eureka moment and suddenly realized what the name should be.

‘”Rose is the reason why our house is called Bloom,” she said.

Sabrina and Rose share views on customer care, how to run a business, how to dress for work, and how to raise children. They smile and chat while doing their work, with excitement and dedication filling the air.

BLOOM opened in the second half of February, but its big opening event is tentatively planned for Monday, June 10. But the ladies are open for business. They offer free consultations, haircuts, styling services, specialty color, and lash extensions.

Things have just started to bloom, but it is already clear that this is the beginning of something wonderful.