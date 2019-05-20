OFFERS
Change of plea set for man charged in robberies

Preston Earl Milks

Preston Earl Milks

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Results of mental examinations for Preston Earl Milks, who is charged in connection with a number of burglaries and robberies throughout the area, show the defendant is competent enough to stand trial.

Milks, 26, was in court for status conferences in five cases in which the state alleges he participated in multiple burglaries and robberies. Those include reported incidents on April 12, 2018, March 10, 2018, Feb. 4, 2018, Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 24 2017. Associated felony charges include armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and misconduct with body armor.

Anthony Scott Axton and Francis William Allison also face charges related to burglaries and robberies throughout the area. Axton and Allison were charged in connection with an alleged incident at Dollar General in July 2018 that resulted in a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers. Milks is not named in that case.

Two doctors performed evaluations of Milks. Judge Billy Sipe explained to the court that both declared Milks is competent to stand trial. Adam Cirzan, Milks’ attorney, asked the judge to set the matter for a change of plea, as the defense and prosecution have come to an agreement.

Judge Sipe set the case for a change of plea at 2:30 p.m. June 12.

