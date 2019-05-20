Favorites win KFFA fishing tournament

KINGMAN – It didn’t come as any real surprise when the names of top teams at the annual Kingman Firefighters Association’s tournament at Lake Mead were read Saturday at the tournament’s conclusion.

According to tournament co-directors Mike Stapleton and Matt Wolsey, this year a total of 28 teams signed up for the tournament.

Teams could fish for largemouth and smallmouth bass, or they could fish in the striper part of the event.

Two of the teams, according to Stapleton, tried to do both, but neither finished in the money.

There were 15 teams that were part of the bass tournament. A total of 15 largemouth and smallmouth bass could be checked in over the two days of the tournament.

Winning again was the father-son team of Fred and Mark Proudfoot, whose 15 bass weighed 32.65 pounds and included the best bass checked in, a lunker that weighed 4.33 pounds.

Second place was the team of Luke Eggers, his wife, Natalie, and infant son, Easton. The Eggers team checked in 15 bass that weighed 28.15 pounds.

Third place was taken by the Olivas family. Mark, Mike and Bobby brought in a limit that weighed 24.45 pounds.

In the striper division, it is always hard to bet against perennial winners Tim Flatt, Jack Ginkins and this year’s third member of the team, Mike Gaal.

And despite there being 11 teams entered into this part of the tournament, only four teams managed to bring in a limit of 40 stripers.

Flat, Ginkins and Gaal had the big striper of the tournament, which weighed 2 pounds 8 ounces, while their limit of stripers pushed the scales to 67 pounds.

Taking second place was the team of Janner Greenhow, Mike Stapleton and Matt Wolsey. Their 40 fish limit weighed 63 pounds.

Third place was won by the team of Mike Cobb, Jeff McCanns and Pason McCanns. Their 40 fish weighed 55.8 pounds.

After the tournament all participants were treated to an all-you-could-eat luncheon at the home of Fred and Carol Proudfoot.

There was also a raffle for numerous prizes that had been donated to the fundraiser by many local businesses and individuals. Prizes included tickets to Arizona Cardinals football games, Yeti coolers, and even a television.

This tournament raised $4,000 that will be given out in scholarships to local youth next year. The KFFA also holds a golf tournament every year that raises another $2,000 for additional scholarships.

The next overnight striper fishing tournament, Stripe-R-Rama, will be held June 22-23 out of South Cove.

For information on the tournament, contact Tournament Director Courtney Martzen at 928-530-8972 or by email at courtneymartzen@gmail.com.