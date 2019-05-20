Horoscopes | May 21, 2019

Birthdays: Fairuza Balk, 45; Lisa Edelstein, 53; Nick Cassavetes, 60; Judge Reinhold, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may feel the urge to make a physical or personal change, but before you do, look for the best route to take. Slow down and be methodical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Plan to make a personal change that will lift your spirits. Love is on the rise, and a chance to improve an important relationship is within reach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone lead you astray by using charm or persuasive tactics. Trust and believe in yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Much can be completed if you stay focused on what you want to accomplish. A good plan and creative vision are needed for you to make progress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Time is on your side, so don’t let anyone push you to make a move or a decision before you are ready. Look for alternative opportunities that fit the lifestyle you want to live.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to detail, especially when it comes to how you put yourself together. Let your confidence shine through and your presence make an impact.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Observe and learn all you can before you decide to take on someone who is difficult to deal with. Knowledge and preparation should be priorities.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make contact with someone you haven’t seen for a long time. Partnerships are favored, and financial gain is within reach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t press forward if something doesn’t feel right. Remove yourself from any situation or deal that is excessive or risky.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Proceed with confidence, and don’t leave anything to chance. A change in the way someone treats you will give you an opportunity to discover how you feel about spending more time with him or her.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may not like what others are doing or saying, but if you concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and mind your own business, you will be able to sidestep trouble. Work alone to avoid conflict.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep emotions under control. Handle your money and personal affairs strategically.