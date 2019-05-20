Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council updates Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Arnold Plaza
Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 3 meeting was Pat Farrell, president of Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (shown above with club president Becky Fawson). Offering a hand up, not a hand out, the council’s goal is to provide a one-stop information center for veterans and centralization of services. Farrell noted construction of the Arnold Plaza project is coming along, and it will ultimately provide 25 apartments for transitional housing for homeless veterans, men and women. For more information about JAVC, log on to www.javc.org or call Farrell at 928-716-3001.
