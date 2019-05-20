OFFERS
Kids’ Day provided health, safety information for families

Kingman Regional Medical Center hosted one of its biggest health fairs of the year, Kids’ Day Health and Safety fair, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center hosted one of its biggest health fairs of the year, Kids’ Day Health and Safety fair, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Campus was full of children who were eager to see all kinds of law enforcement vehicles and the different swag vendors had to offer.

KRMC held its 27th annual Kids’ Health and Safety Fair for families in the community to see the various resources the hospital and community have to offer children.

Ben McGlothlin, KRMC senior public relations specialist, said that all day families and children were trickling into the fair.

Organizations like Mohave Mental Health, American Red Cross, Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department, Guardian Air, Kingman Freemasons and Little League teams were in attendance.

