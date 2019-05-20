OFFERS
Kingman could see more rain Wednesday

Kingman-area residents had best enjoy the sunny, although periodically cloudy, skies expected for Tuesday as more precipitation could be in store Wednesday, May 22. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 20, 2019 3:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman received around 0.1 inches of rain this past Saturday, and while mostly-sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday, May 21, more precipitation could be on the way Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but somewhat cool, with a high around 65 degrees. A southwest wind will blow at around 24 mph, and wind gusts could reach as high as 37 mph. Tuesday’s low will be around 45 degrees, and winds gusts will remain as high as 33 mph.

Come Wednesday, May 22, there is a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. on a day forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. A south-southwest wind is expected to blow from 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Wednesday’s low will be around 44 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday marks the end of precipitation for the week. Skies for the rest of the week are expected to be either mostly sunny or mostly clear. Temperatures will begin to rise starting Thursday, which has a forecast high of around 69 degrees.

Friday is expected to have a high near 77, Saturday 79 and Sunday 78 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

