Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors presents a night of bingo for vets
KINGMAN – In an effort to raise funds for veterans, Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors is presenting a night of Bingo: Funds for American Legion Post 14.
Everyone is invited to share an evening of fun from 6-8 p.m. June 12, 2019 at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St.
KGVAR is still in need of prizes for the event, and donations can be dropped off at the KGVAR office, 1923 Kino Ave.
Tickets for Bingo are $25 (includes admission, six games with two sheets of four cards per game). Tickets will be available at the door if seating is still available for $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the KGVAR office or call 928-692-3222. Make checks payable to The American Legion Post 14.
Information provided KGVAR
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave 911
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*