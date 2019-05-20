OFFERS
Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors presents a night of bingo for vets

American Legion Post 14 on Oak street. (Courtesy)

American Legion Post 14 on Oak street. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 20, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – In an effort to raise funds for veterans, Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors is presenting a night of Bingo: Funds for American Legion Post 14.

Everyone is invited to share an evening of fun from 6-8 p.m. June 12, 2019 at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St.

KGVAR is still in need of prizes for the event, and donations can be dropped off at the KGVAR office, 1923 Kino Ave.

Tickets for Bingo are $25 (includes admission, six games with two sheets of four cards per game). Tickets will be available at the door if seating is still available for $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the KGVAR office or call 928-692-3222. Make checks payable to The American Legion Post 14.

Information provided KGVAR

