Tue, May 21
KPD to set up enforcement of seatbelt laws

From May 20 through June 2, don’t expect to be let off with a warning if cited for not wearing a seatbelt. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Motorists who have become accustomed to not wearing their seatbelts should take note that local law enforcement is set to step up enforcement of Arizona’s seatbelt laws starting this week.

The Kingman Police Department is partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to enforce the state’s secondary seatbelt and primary child safety seat laws as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign. That means increased traffic enforcement patrols and other efforts to promote the message of “Buckle Up Arizona…It’s the Law.”

KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper explained a primary offense means that a law enforcement officer can pull over the violator solely for that one reason. A secondary offense does not allow for law enforcement to pull over a vehicle, but if pulled over for another reason, another citation can be issued for the secondary offense. However, a juvenile under the age of 16 without a seatbelt constitutes a primary offense.

“Regular seatbelt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. When worn correctly, seat belts have proven to reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about 50%,” wrote KPD in a press release. “The proper and consistent use of child safety seats has been found to reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants (younger than 1 year old) and by 54% for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) in passenger cars. Properly installed booster seats reduce the risk for serious injury by 45% among children ages 4 to 8 years old.”

The enforcement mobilization will take place starting Monday, May 20 through June 2. KPD will utilize a $1,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway safety during the campaign. What’s more is the “zero tolerance” policy KPD will take.

“Zero tolerance means that if we pull somebody over and they are observed to be in violation of the seatbelt law, they will be issued a citation,” Cooper said.

The deputy chief added that there are many simple ways for people to stay safe, and one of the simplest practices is to buckle up.

“We just want to encourage everybody to be safe in everything that they do,” he said. “There are so many ways that are easy, and one of those ways is to buckle up.”

