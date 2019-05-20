Learn the tell-tale signs of a stroke, and how to prevent them

Your face starts to lose feeling. You start noticing your eyesight is blurry. The people you are with notice you are slurring your speech.

What’s going on? You’re having a stroke.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month to bring awareness and reduce the incidences of stroke in the U.S.

According to the Community Health Needs Assessment, published by Kingman Regional Medical Center and Mohave County Department of Public Health in 2016, treatment for stroke was required by 3.8% of the Medicare population in Mohave County in 2014.

According to Arizona Health Matters, the state rate for strokes is 3.3%, which is moderate compared to other states. They’re also the fourth-leading cause of death in the U.S.

In 2016, more than $450 million was the estimated cost of the state’s expenditure of inpatient and emergency department discharges, according to the 2019 Arizona State Health Assessment.

A stroke can occur in any situation. Symptoms of a stroke usually involve numbness, confusion, trouble seeing and walking, and having a severe headache with an unknown cause.

If someone is experiencing these symptoms, a bystander can assist by acting “FAST.”

Face: Ask the person to smile. Is the smile uneven or lopsided? Does one side of the face drop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Is one arm weak or numb? Does one arm move slowly downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a sentence. Is the person having a hard time understanding or difficulty repeating the sentence?

Time: If the person shows signs of these symptoms, call 911.



Going through a stroke doesn’t sound like fun. One of the ways people can prevent strokes is by living a healthy life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of strokes can be avoided with healthy lifestyle changes like maintaining a healthy diet, exercise, limited alcohol consumption, controlled cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes.

To help with keeping a controlled blood pressure, the Mohave County Department of Public Health is offering free blood pressure screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Mohave County Library - Kingman, 3269 Burbank St., in the community room.

For those who can’t make the free screening in Kingman, the MCDPH is having another screening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Mohave County Library - Lake Havasu City, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., in the conference room.