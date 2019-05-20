Obituary | Earl (Les) Leslie Jones

Earl (Les) Leslie Jones, 89, of Kingman, Arizona went home to be with the lord on April 19, 2019.

He was born on May 14, 1929 in Jamestown, Wyoming. Les is survived by his wife of 58 years; Gladys L. Jones, sons; Bruce and Daniel Jones, daughters; Patricia Zaneel, Rosemary Jones and Robin Smith, brother; Raymond Jones, sister; Laura Lake, along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded into death by his parents; Earl W. Jones and Jennie Macomber.

Les came to Kingman in 1963. Les was a truck driver for over 40 years, working for numerous local companies including; Dunton Motors, Mike’s Power Tow, Great West and Kingman Diesel Repair. He was a hard worker and was glad to help anyone in need.

Les was loved by all who knew him, and he will truly be missed. A service in honor of Les will be held at 10 a.m. May 22, 2019 at LDS Church, 3180 Rutherford St., Kingman, Arizona, 86401. Everyone is welcome to join.