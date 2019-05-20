OFFERS
Rants and Raves | May 21, 2019

The burrowing owls who live near a playground are more tolerant of people. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

City receives interest in community facilities district: CFD seems similar to idea the City was quietly floating around 20 years ago. Be aware, if homeowners couldn’t pay their share, a lien on home is placed. Secondly, how is a “benefit” value determined for a Capital Cost Allocation?

Humans accelerating extinction of species: I thought “scientists” believed that all species have evolved. Why are evolutionists concerned about extinction? More species will just evolve, no problem. If you believe God created all the species, then there is a problem.

Burrowing owls threatened: Stray cat colonies in Kingman threaten burrowing owl population, they also threaten indigenous species such as quail, rabbits and lizards. “The total number of dogs and cats over the age of four months shall not exceed three per residence.”

