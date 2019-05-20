Sheriff delivers 10 year wish list to supervisors

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is understaffed and undercompensated. It had not has a staffing increase in over 25 years, according to a 70-page-long, full-color booklet, which describes Sheriff Doug Schuster’s strategic vision for the next decade.

After delivering a stern speech during a recent 2019/2020 budget workshop, the Sheriff’s office released the details of his financial needs, asking the county for additional funds.

Even though Schuster claims he doesn’t expect to receive $5 million of the $6 million county budget surplus, as The Daily Miner indicated in a previous article, his new booklet calls for $10 million over the next 10 years.

Last fiscal year, the sheriff’s office received $29 million for the office, jail, animal control, and other expenses.

Sheriff requested, and Mohave County Financial Service Director Coral Loyd included in her proposal, $1,580,000 extra for Fiscal Year 2019/2020. That includes six new deputy sheriffs, six vehicles, and full compression and fuel adjustment.

The requested amount will be dropping each year: $1,149,000 for FY2022/23, $775,000 for FY2024/25 and $610,000 for FY2028/29.

If Sheriff’s plan comes through, by the end of the next decade, the county will acquire 46 more deputies, 49 vehicles, 10 detention officers and five dispatchers.

The requests are based on the fact that since 1990, the Mohave County’s population has more than doubled. According to the booklet, in 1993 the sheriff’s office received 24,020 calls for service. In 2017, this number amounted to 50,020 calls for service.