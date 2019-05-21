OFFERS
American Legion honors Memorial Day

Rob Pederson, manager of American Legion Post 14, Kingman is not sure how many veterans are buried in Mountain View cemetery. There are veterans from various war conflicts, the most could be from the Vietnam War. This year, American Legion Post 14 is setting 300 flags at the headstones of veterans. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Rob Pederson, manager of American Legion Post 14, Kingman is not sure how many veterans are buried in Mountain View cemetery. There are veterans from various war conflicts, the most could be from the Vietnam War. This year, American Legion Post 14 is setting 300 flags at the headstones of veterans. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – American Legion Post 14 in Kingman will be setting flags on graves of known veterans in Mountain View Cemetery at 6 a.m. Monday, May 27. A Memorial Day service and Post Everlasting ceremony will start 11 a.m. Flags will be retrieved at 5 p.m.

Rob Pederson, manager of American Legion Post 14, Kingman is not sure how many veterans are buried in Mountain View cemetery located at 1301 Stockton Hill Road. There are veterans from various war conflicts, the most could be from the Vietnam War. This year, American Legion Post 14 is setting 300 flags at the headstones of veterans.

“I know we’ve been setting flags since the ‘30s,” Pederson said. “Maybe even before that. The tradition might be as old as 1919 when American Legion was founded.”

Since then, the veteran population in Mohave County has increased, along with needs for veteran-oriented services. American Legion celebrates all patriotic holidays and does a lot of fundraising and supporting for veterans, such as Legacy Foundation scholarships.

According to Pederson, the most touching part of the Memorial Day ceremony is Post Everlasting, a special ceremony for those veterans who passed away last year. A helmet is placed upon a “tripod” of three military riffles. It holds a sacred fire used to transfer the deceased legionnaires’ records from each post to Post Everlasting.

“The names are being read, one by one,” Pederson said. “And then the papers get burn. It is very moving. We typically have five, six names each year.”

The service will be followed by a luncheon at American Legion Post 14, 225 E. Oak St. Donations received for the meal will be passed along to the World War I Memorial restoration project at Mohave County Court House.

