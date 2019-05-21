OFFERS
Aquarius Casino honors military members with ‘R.E.D.’ T-shirt sales

Aquarius Casino is showing its support for military members by selling T-shirts and giving the proceeds to Tri-State Military Moms. (Aquarius Casino Resort photo)

Originally Published: May 21, 2019 7:24 p.m.

LAS VEGAS – Aquarius Casino Resort, 1900 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin, is encouraging members of the community to “Paint the River R.E.D” to honor military personnel in partnership with Tri-State Military Moms, on Friday, May 24, 2019.

“Paint the River R.E.D.” is honoring Memorial Day by raising funds and awareness for all military personnel, active members and veterans alike, with the sale of “R.E.D” (Remembering Everyone Deployed) T-shirts.

The T-shirts are $5 each and all proceeds will be donated to Tri-State Military Moms.

T-shirts are available for purchase at the TRUE Rewards Centers at Aquarius Casino Resort, Colorado Belle Hotel & Casino Resort and Edgewater Hotel & Casino Resort through Friday, May 24.

Tri-State Military Moms is a local nonprofit organization that facilitates care packages for U.S. troops deployed overseas, as well as participating in community events and fundraising projects in support of military personnel, both at home and deployed.

More information about the “Paint the Town R.E.D” initiative is available at Aquarius’s TRUE Rewards Center, on the website at www.aquariuscasinoresort.com and by calling 702-298-5111.

Information provided by Aquarius Casino Resort

