Aquarius Casino honors military members with ‘R.E.D.’ T-shirt sales
LAS VEGAS – Aquarius Casino Resort, 1900 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin, is encouraging members of the community to “Paint the River R.E.D” to honor military personnel in partnership with Tri-State Military Moms, on Friday, May 24, 2019.
“Paint the River R.E.D.” is honoring Memorial Day by raising funds and awareness for all military personnel, active members and veterans alike, with the sale of “R.E.D” (Remembering Everyone Deployed) T-shirts.
The T-shirts are $5 each and all proceeds will be donated to Tri-State Military Moms.
T-shirts are available for purchase at the TRUE Rewards Centers at Aquarius Casino Resort, Colorado Belle Hotel & Casino Resort and Edgewater Hotel & Casino Resort through Friday, May 24.
Tri-State Military Moms is a local nonprofit organization that facilitates care packages for U.S. troops deployed overseas, as well as participating in community events and fundraising projects in support of military personnel, both at home and deployed.
More information about the “Paint the Town R.E.D” initiative is available at Aquarius’s TRUE Rewards Center, on the website at www.aquariuscasinoresort.com and by calling 702-298-5111.
Information provided by Aquarius Casino Resort
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*