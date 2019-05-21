OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 21
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bathauers end prep careers with 1st team all-state baseball honors

Mike Bathauer, left, and twin brother Matt were named to the 4A All-State first team. They were the only first-team selections from the 4A Grand Canyon Region. (Daily Miner file photos)

Mike Bathauer, left, and twin brother Matt were named to the 4A All-State first team. They were the only first-team selections from the 4A Grand Canyon Region. (Daily Miner file photos)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 2:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – As the saying goes – it’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Matt and Mike Bathauer couldn’t have asked for a better ending to their Lee Williams High School careers as the twin brothers were the lone 4A Grand Canyon Region baseball players named to the 4A All-State first team.

Mike was selected as a position player after his .516 batting average ranked second in the conference behind Walden Grove’s Juan Carlos Navarro (.536). Mike also had a .565 on base percentage along with 31 runs scored and 24 RBIs.

Matt, meanwhile, garnered first-team honors as a pitcher after striking out 92 batters in 57 1/3 innings of work, which was second-best in 4A behind Mesquite’s TJ Clarkson’s 113 punch outs.

Matt was first in the conference with his 10-1 mark on the mound and also finished with a 2.93 ERA in 13 appearances.

The Bathauers helped lead the Vols to a 15-1 mark during the 2019 season and back-to-back 4A Grand Canyon Region titles. Lee Williams will surely miss the pair as they graduate Wednesday and continue their baseball careers at Adams State.

They won’t be the only Vols in Colorado as former teammate Paul Giglio is also on the squad. The trio is quite familiar with each other and it’s likely to create a future for other Lee Williams baseball athletes.

“It’s opening up a new pipeline,” Mike told the Daily Miner when he signed at Adams State. “We can be a feeder for them with Lee Williams being a good baseball school. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a lot of good players coming through the ranks and a lot more opportunities for them.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Baseball: Bathauer brothers highlight all-region honorees
Prep Roundup: O Bathauer brothers, where art thou? On the 4A Grand Canyon Region team
Bathauer brothers to play ball at Adams State
All Region: Seven Lady Bulldogs garner honors
Prep Baseball: Vols capture another 4A Grand Canyon Region title

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News