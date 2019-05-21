Bathauers end prep careers with 1st team all-state baseball honors
KINGMAN – As the saying goes – it’s not how you start, but how you finish.
Matt and Mike Bathauer couldn’t have asked for a better ending to their Lee Williams High School careers as the twin brothers were the lone 4A Grand Canyon Region baseball players named to the 4A All-State first team.
Mike was selected as a position player after his .516 batting average ranked second in the conference behind Walden Grove’s Juan Carlos Navarro (.536). Mike also had a .565 on base percentage along with 31 runs scored and 24 RBIs.
Matt, meanwhile, garnered first-team honors as a pitcher after striking out 92 batters in 57 1/3 innings of work, which was second-best in 4A behind Mesquite’s TJ Clarkson’s 113 punch outs.
Matt was first in the conference with his 10-1 mark on the mound and also finished with a 2.93 ERA in 13 appearances.
The Bathauers helped lead the Vols to a 15-1 mark during the 2019 season and back-to-back 4A Grand Canyon Region titles. Lee Williams will surely miss the pair as they graduate Wednesday and continue their baseball careers at Adams State.
They won’t be the only Vols in Colorado as former teammate Paul Giglio is also on the squad. The trio is quite familiar with each other and it’s likely to create a future for other Lee Williams baseball athletes.
“It’s opening up a new pipeline,” Mike told the Daily Miner when he signed at Adams State. “We can be a feeder for them with Lee Williams being a good baseball school. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a lot of good players coming through the ranks and a lot more opportunities for them.”
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*