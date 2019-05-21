OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Groundwater bill establishes water committee for county

The bill (HB 2467) is sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman and supported by Environmental Defense Action Fund and partners that make up the Water for Arizona Coalition. (Daily Miner file photo)

The bill (HB 2467) is sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman and supported by Environmental Defense Action Fund and partners that make up the Water for Arizona Coalition. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – A bill that establishes a water study committee to examine Mohave County groundwater depletion and develop potential solutions passed the Arizona Senate on May 14 and is now waiting for the governor’s signature.

The rural community in Mohave County relies on groundwater, but have few tools for managing its groundwater future. The bill (HB 2467) is sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman and supported by Environmental Defense Action Fund and partners that make up the Water for Arizona Coalition.

The Mohave County west basin water users study committee will consist of 11 members.

Ten members are appointed to represent the users of groundwater in the Hualapai Valley basin and Sacramento Valley basin. The state land commissioner or the commissioner's designee should serve as a non-voting advisory member on the committee.

The members will be appointed on the basis of their knowledge of, interest in and experience with the development, use and conservation of water and must reside or own property in Mohave County.

The committee will include two persons who are actively engaged in animal or plant production as those persons’ main source of income, a county supervisor, one city or town council member, one person who represents industrial water, one person who represents a natural resource conservation district that is located in Mohave County, one person who represents mining water users, one member of the public who owns three or more water wells in Mohave County, one member of the Arizona House of Representatives, and one member of the Arizona Senate as coachpersons.

The committee will receive and analyze all groundwater withdrawal data developed by the Department of Water Resources. It will make recommendations to the director of water resources, including recommendations on programs and policies for the basin. It will review and make recommendations to the director of water resources regarding the independent consultant's report, in which the independent consultant estimates the rate of groundwater depletion in the northwest basin planning area and estimates the number of years of groundwater that remains in the basin.

Finally, the committee will submit a report of its recommendations to the director of water resources, the governor, the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, and the president of the Senate on or before Dec. 31, 2021 and provide a copy of this report to the secretary of state.

Rep. Cobb was not available to comment for this story. Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski suggested that Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1 to be the Mohave County supervisor involved in this project.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City representatives head to State Capitol
Legislators to hold meeting on water issues
Miner Editorial | We need to protect the water we have
Locals let it be known that Mohave County wants to keep its water at standing room only committee hearing
Cobb: Stalled water bill could affect other legislation still in play

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News