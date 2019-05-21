Horoscopes | May 22, 2019

Birthdays: Novak Djokovic, 32; Apolo Ohno, 37; Ginnifer Goodwin, 41; Naomi Campbell, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tread carefully when dealing with your boss or other authority figures. How you express your thoughts will make the difference between running into obstacles and getting the help you require to get things done your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start. If you want something, go after it and make it happen.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your charm, but be sure to stick to the truth, or someone will correct you. Taking a direct approach when dealing with peers and relatives will alleviate interference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change is on the horizon. Put more into your relationships with people who motivate and inspire you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refrain from making changes that aren’t necessary. Collaborating with someone you’ve worked with will lead to new opportunities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Being true to yourself and what you want will also help you earn the trust of others. Honesty and integrity will pay off, and personal and romantic changes are encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have to take care of your responsibilities if you want to avoid complaints. Use your intelligence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your move. A personal change will lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to bring about positive change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you act in haste or follow someone else, you will end up having regrets. Moderation will be in your best interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your emotions if it will help an important relationship. Working alongside someone you love in order to bring about favorable changes will draw you closer together.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focusing on home, family, children and plans that include the ones you love will pay off. Getting involved in group efforts that are geared toward improving your community will lead to better health and fitness and new beginnings.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your actions will be what count in the end, so follow through with your promises, and avoid getting involved in gossip or situations that might make you look bad. Say less and do more.