Kingman High School graduates ready to soar free

(Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

(Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 21, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Kingman High School held its 2019 graduation where over 150 students received their diplomas. Students celebrated their final time together at a high school function before they take on the next chapter in their lives. The ceremony took place at the KHS field on Monday, May 20. More photos of the 2019 KHS graduation will be in Friday’s Daily Miner publication.

