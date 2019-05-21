KPD awards recognize officers, volunteers and civilians
KINGMAN – The 16th annual Kingman Police Department Awards Ceremony recognized the achievements of officers, civilian employees, volunteers and even 8-year-old Dylan DeWolf.
Held Thursday, May 16 during National Police Week, the ceremony saw Officer Adam Simonsen receive the 2019 Officer of the Year award. Neighborhood Services Officer Sam Kurtze was awarded Civilian Employee of the Year, Explorer of the Year is Lilith Bennett and Volunteer of the Year went to William Kriekel.
Also awarded was 8-year-old Dylan DeWolf, who was recognized with the Citizens Appreciation and Life Saving Award.
“Dylan was responsible for helping to save the life of another young boy who became trapped under a heavy trailer,” KPD wrote in a press release. “Dylan came to the aid of the trapped boy and then ran to get help, saving the life of his friend.”
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
