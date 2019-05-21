OFFERS
Letter | I don’t want to enjoy your campfires

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

Gloria Stevens, Kingman resident
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Please stop polluting the air I breathe. Your campfires belong elsewhere and not in your backyard just feet away from another home.

I have asthma and have been chased inside numerous times by backyard campfire smoke. It fills my home before I can close the windows.

I understand that most people haven’t even thought about this. Please be considerate and keep your campfire out of the city limits.

There are many beautiful places to go camping in our state. Please enjoy your campfire there and not in close proximity to other homes.

News