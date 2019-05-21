OFFERS
Letter | Let’s work with God to clean up the atmosphere

(Adobe Images)

(Adobe Images)

Maggie Kraft, Local resident
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 4:42 p.m.

I read and interesting article about climate engineering that asked two important questions.

Would climate engineering be playing God? And, how should we approach the climate crisis when the U.S. has no real climate policy?

Even if climate engineering could capture greenhouse gases, reducing our CO2 output is the first step to combat global warming. We must continue to innovate and advance our climate technology but also reduce CO2 emissions now to curb future weather catastrophes.

Our politicians currently have an Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, which will drive down America’s carbon pollution and bring climate change under control.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Rather than wait for a technology to fix the climate mess we’ve gotten ourselves into, let’s take action now. Let’s start with emitting less CO2 into the atmosphere. Rather than play God, let’s work with God to help clean up the atmosphere.

