Letter | Let’s work with God to clean up the atmosphere
I read and interesting article about climate engineering that asked two important questions.
Would climate engineering be playing God? And, how should we approach the climate crisis when the U.S. has no real climate policy?
Even if climate engineering could capture greenhouse gases, reducing our CO2 output is the first step to combat global warming. We must continue to innovate and advance our climate technology but also reduce CO2 emissions now to curb future weather catastrophes.
Our politicians currently have an Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, which will drive down America’s carbon pollution and bring climate change under control.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Rather than wait for a technology to fix the climate mess we’ve gotten ourselves into, let’s take action now. Let’s start with emitting less CO2 into the atmosphere. Rather than play God, let’s work with God to help clean up the atmosphere.
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*