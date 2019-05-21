OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Republicans begin to balk at state budget

Sen. Heather Carter would have liked to have seen some public debate regarding the cuts to income taxes. “Where’s the public debate?’’ she asked. “Where’s alternative proposals?” (Capitol Media Services 2019 file photo by Howard Fischer)

Sen. Heather Carter would have liked to have seen some public debate regarding the cuts to income taxes. “Where’s the public debate?’’ she asked. “Where’s alternative proposals?” (Capitol Media Services 2019 file photo by Howard Fischer)

Howard Fischer, For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 7:23 p.m.

PHOENIX – A litany of questions and objections from Republican lawmakers about the $11.9 billion proposed budget has left GOP leaders with a basic question: Now what?

Rank and file legislators, getting their first real look at the spending and tax cut plan late Monday, are lining up to say that they need funding for one or more pet programs to secure their votes.

But there’s an even more basic issue for some Republicans.

On paper, the plan includes about $325 million in tax cuts. Most of that is designed to make up for the fact that some Arizonans will owe more in state income taxes due to changes in federal tax law.

Put simply, it’s designed to be revenue neutral, with the state taking in no more than it does now.

Only thing is, the people who would be getting the tax cuts are not necessarily the ones who will be paying more. So the net result is that some Arizonans would end up with a higher net income tax after the cuts than they are paying now.

That angers Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Phoenix. He’s one of the holdouts on the budget until the tax cut is recrafted to include a “hold harmless’’ provision to ensure that no one ends up with a higher bill.

Sen. David Farnsworth, D-Mesa, said he’s siding with Mesnard and withholding his vote.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Mesa, acknowledged the complaint.

“No plan’s going to be absolutely perfect,’’ she said. But Fann said her big concern is for the people in the lower half of the income scale to make sure that they aren’t hit.

But the whole idea of cutting tax rates – and making those cuts permanent, with no provision to review them as the state’s needs change – is causing its own heartburn among some Republicans.

Some of it goes to the question of what’s not being funded.

Rep. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, said one of her concerns is restoring funding taken away from public schools during the recession.

Last year lawmakers approved a five-year schedule to put back the $371 million that schools are supposed to get for things like books, computers and buses. And this year’s budget plan does accelerate that.

But it still leaves schools about $130 million short – and that in a year when lawmakers are proposing not just what some see as tax cuts but also setting another $250 million aside this year into a rainy day fund.

Brophy McGee also said the state needs to do more to reimburse organizations that provide services to the disability community. She said they were hard hit by the 2016 vote to increase the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $12 by next year.

Rep. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek, has a laundry list of her own priorities.

But what really annoys her is how the cuts in income taxes were presented as a done deal.

“Where’s the public debate?’’ she asked. “Where’s alternative proposals?’’

And what’s also missing, said Carter, is looking at what she believes is the larger picture.

“I get we need to do everything we can to have a thriving economy in the state of Arizona,’’ she said.

“That needs to be balanced with the role the government has as a constitutional mandate to fund our schools,’’ Carter continued. “And so where’s the public debate around those issues?’’

What’s worse, she said, is some of the issues that did get a public debate – and public approval – are nowhere in the funding plan.

One prime example, she said, was legislation to provide grants to families of limited means to be able to keep their elderly parents at home. Carter said this would pay for things like grab bars in the bathroom.

And then there are programs that really don’t cost any taxpayer dollars.

Consider the Housing Trust Fund that is supposed to help provide affordable housing. By law it is supposed to receive half of what the state collects from the sale of unclaimed property, or more than $50 million a year.

But lawmakers, looking for quick cash during the recession, raided those dollars. And even with the state in much better fiscal health now, the proposal on the table would restore just $10 million.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, has her own objections to the plan.

She has made the repeal of a controversial $32-a-vehicle registration fee a condition for getting her vote.

The plan does that – sort of: It proposes to phase out the fee, but not until 2024. Ugenti-Rita called that a slap.

“It really doesn’t take the opposition to the fee seriously,’’ she said. “That is not a meaningful proposal.’’

But any effort to secure her vote by eliminating the fee immediately runs into another problem: It currently brings in $185 million a year to fund the Highway Patrol.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

No relief coming for Arizonans hit with higher income taxes this year
Ward rallying GOP lawmakers to raise sales tax for education
County Supervisors Associations continues lobbying on Legislature over budget
GOP leadership says they’ve reached budget deal with Gov. Doug Ducey
Final state budget maintains education funding

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News