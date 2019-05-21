Robotics Team60 hosting 5k run, summer camp

KINGMAN – The Kingman FIRST Robotics Lego League is hosting an inaugural Run Your Bots Off 5k run/walk and Kids Dash to raise money for the Kingman FIRST Robotics Team60 Bionic Bulldogs building fund.

The kids dash starts at 7 a.m. and the 5k begins at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

There will be an award ceremony following the race, post-race refreshments and a robot demonstration. Racers will be eligible to win prizes for overall top male and female, top master male and female aged 40-and-over, and top three in each age division.

Registration fee for the race is $25 until May 23, then it goes up to $30 from May 24-31. Race day price is $35, and cash and checks will only be accepted. Participants ages 18 and under is $15 and kids dash is $10. Early packet pickup is Friday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at KRMC Hualapai Mountain campus lobby.

People can register on www.active.com. Checks can be made payable to Kgmn Robotics Team60.

The Kingman FIRST Robotics Lego League is also hosting a summer camp for children to learn about engineering, computer programming, science, technology, communication and cooperation.

Children from grades third through eighth will have the opportunity to learn how to design, build, program and test autonomous robots.

Camp attendees will also develop skills in public speaking and teamwork.

The camp starts Monday, June 3. Registration fee for children in grades third to fifth is $60 per participant and $65 for children in grades sixth to eighth.

For more information on both events, contact Celeste Lucier at 928-377-8586 or email at clucier@kaolaz.org, or Judy Schanaman at 928-279-5274 or at jobear4@msn.com.

Information provided by Robotics Team60