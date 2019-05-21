Supervisors hear report on rotating meeting locations

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors were presented Monday with a report on the feasibility of returning to a “rotating” meeting schedule, and Lake Havasu City’s two supervisors are in favor.

Supervisors once held meetings in rotation between Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. The practice was abandoned more than 12 years ago, but first-term Supervisor Ron Gould, of Havasu, asked county staff to explore the possibility of bringing it back this March.

“I know Supervisor (Buster) Johnson is for it,” Gould said Monday afternoon. “But I don’t know where the other supervisors stand. I’m going to put it back on the agenda in a future meeting, and then the board can decide whether they want it or not.”

According to statements by Gould last week, holding “rotating” board meetings would make supervisors more accessible to the people of Mohave County, and wouldn’t be difficult to implement.

Johnson, who also represents Havasu, says he is in favor of reinstituting the board’s rotating meeting schedule.

“I think it would be good,” Johnson said. “It would give people a chance to see the board, make connections and see their questions answered.”

According to a report by Mohave County Assistant Manager Yvonne Orr, the cities of Bullhead and Lake Havasu would each offer facilities for use by the Board of Supervisors on the first and third Mondays of each month. They would be able to provide executive meeting rooms and call in remotely, if necessary.

The fiscal impact of rotating meetings could comprise an average hourly cost of about $2,800 to the county in the form of salaries, vehicles, meals, lost productivity and costs of travel.

A vote on reinstituting the county’s rotating meetings could take place as early as June 3, at the next meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.