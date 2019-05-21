Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
KINGMAN – Following reports of a break-in at a home left vacant due to a recent fire, Kingman Police Department officers this weekend arrested two Kingman residents and one Golden Valley resident.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Crestwood Lane on a report of burglary in progress at around 3 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Witnesses informed law enforcement of the vehicle in which they saw the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Rick William Costello Jr. of Golden Valley and 45-year-old Kevin Lee Dennis of Kingman, leave the scene. Witnesses said they saw the suspects leave after carrying several items from the home.
Officers were able to locate and stop a vehicle nearby that matched the description given by witnesses. KPD reports that investigators connected both men to the burglary, but the stolen property was not recovered.
Costello and Dennis were arrested on felony charges of residential burglary. Both denied involvement and were booked into the Mohave County jail.
On Sunday, May 19, officers arrested 30-year-old Kingman resident Amber Kennedy after learning she, the girlfriend of Costello, was trying to sell items similar to those reported stolen in an effort to bail Costello out of jail. It was later reportedly confirmed the items she was trying to sell were those sought by law enforcement.
Amber Kennedy was arrested for a felony charge of trafficking in stolen property and booked into the Mohave County jail.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave 911
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*