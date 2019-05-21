OFFERS
Wendy's worker abducted in Idaho, suspect found in Arizona

Idaho teen, photo credit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Idaho teen, photo credit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 10:52 a.m.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy's restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her.

Police tell KNXV-TV 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. Police say the girl, Sandra Rios-Chavez, appeared unharmed.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez forced Rios-Chavez from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening. According to an Amber Alert, Rio-Chavez had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.

Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.

Information from: KNXV-TV, http://www.abc15.com

