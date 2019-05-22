5k race/walk, car show benefits Arizona Claus Cause

KINGMAN – Cruisin’ Back to the College is cruising its way this weekend and it’s bringing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

The event will have a classic car show along with a 5k run/walk with the proceeds going to Arizona Claus Cause.

Arizona Claus Cause is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides Christmas to those who don’t have the opportunity to receive it.

Mary Taylor, who dresses up as Mrs. Claus, has being doing it for nine years and before they reached nonprofit status, they would pay for gifts out of their own pocket.

“We like to bring sunshine wherever we go,” she said.

They are bringing sunshine this weekend to one of their car show fundraisers that brings in money for the holiday season. During the season, they visit various locations like Kingman Regional Medical Center where they attend the holiday open house and visit with patients.

Last year during the open house, Taylor said that about 1,900 children showed up.

The 5k starts at 7 a.m. and people can register the day of at 6 a.m. for a $35 fee. People can also register online at www.active.com. There will be an awards ceremony to follow the race and refreshments.

Spectators can also enjoy looking at classic cars, visiting vendors and playing raffles. Wares will include jewelry, beauty and appeal items. The free event is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Mohave Community College – Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.