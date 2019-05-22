5k race/walk, car show benefits Arizona Claus Cause
KINGMAN – Cruisin’ Back to the College is cruising its way this weekend and it’s bringing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
The event will have a classic car show along with a 5k run/walk with the proceeds going to Arizona Claus Cause.
Arizona Claus Cause is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides Christmas to those who don’t have the opportunity to receive it.
Mary Taylor, who dresses up as Mrs. Claus, has being doing it for nine years and before they reached nonprofit status, they would pay for gifts out of their own pocket.
“We like to bring sunshine wherever we go,” she said.
They are bringing sunshine this weekend to one of their car show fundraisers that brings in money for the holiday season. During the season, they visit various locations like Kingman Regional Medical Center where they attend the holiday open house and visit with patients.
Last year during the open house, Taylor said that about 1,900 children showed up.
The 5k starts at 7 a.m. and people can register the day of at 6 a.m. for a $35 fee. People can also register online at www.active.com. There will be an awards ceremony to follow the race and refreshments.
Spectators can also enjoy looking at classic cars, visiting vendors and playing raffles. Wares will include jewelry, beauty and appeal items. The free event is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Mohave Community College – Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*