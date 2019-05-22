OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

5k race/walk, car show benefits Arizona Claus Cause

Like looking at classic cars and running? The Cruisin’ Back to College is hosting a car show and a 5k run/walk to benefit Arizona Claus Cause. (Daily Miner file photo)

Like looking at classic cars and running? The Cruisin’ Back to College is hosting a car show and a 5k run/walk to benefit Arizona Claus Cause. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Cruisin’ Back to the College is cruising its way this weekend and it’s bringing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

The event will have a classic car show along with a 5k run/walk with the proceeds going to Arizona Claus Cause.

Arizona Claus Cause is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides Christmas to those who don’t have the opportunity to receive it.

Mary Taylor, who dresses up as Mrs. Claus, has being doing it for nine years and before they reached nonprofit status, they would pay for gifts out of their own pocket.

“We like to bring sunshine wherever we go,” she said.

They are bringing sunshine this weekend to one of their car show fundraisers that brings in money for the holiday season. During the season, they visit various locations like Kingman Regional Medical Center where they attend the holiday open house and visit with patients.

Last year during the open house, Taylor said that about 1,900 children showed up.

The 5k starts at 7 a.m. and people can register the day of at 6 a.m. for a $35 fee. People can also register online at www.active.com. There will be an awards ceremony to follow the race and refreshments.

Spectators can also enjoy looking at classic cars, visiting vendors and playing raffles. Wares will include jewelry, beauty and appeal items. The free event is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Mohave Community College – Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Mohave Community College

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Christmas in July’ car show to benefit AZ Claus Cause
Trading a sleigh for a Hot Rod
Have some ice cream and cruise down Stockton Hill
Kingman Photo | Cruzin’ with Santa Claus
Route 66 Fun Running for 32 years of celebrating Historic Route 66

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News