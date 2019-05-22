OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Man tells wife his travel plans on need-to-know basis

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I could use your advice on training my husband. He refuses to enter his work travel schedule on the household calendar. He snapped at me this week when he finally revealed that he was leaving Sunday. It took three more days to get the date he was coming back. It was like pulling teeth. It left me with only two days to decide how to enjoy the time alone. I suspect that he’s withholding his travel data to keep me from enjoying myself too much while he’s gone.

I think it’s disrespectful to keep your wife in the dark until just a day or two before you leave. I need a way to motivate my man to share his travel dates earlier. I’m at the point where I’m tempted to ignore him and his travel since he is acting more like a child than a husband. I’m not his mommy, and I need to break his mean streak. Advice? – Kept in the Dark in Louisiana

Dear Kept: Stop putting yourself at your husband’s mercy. You are both adults. If you need a break and would like to schedule appointments, see a play, visit with friends, go on a trip, whatever – schedule it regardless of when your husband will be traveling. And enjoy yourself.

Dear Abby: I have worked for the same doctor for 29 years. My 30-year anniversary is approaching. People think I should be ready to retire when he does. The problem is, I live paycheck to paycheck, and there is no retirement plan. What little money I had saved went out the window when I got a divorce a few years ago.

I know I need to quit and go somewhere that offers real benefits, but I feel like leaving will create a huge rift. I adore the patients, and I know they will ask him what happened. I don’t want to seem ungrateful.

I know it’s my fault for not demanding more earlier. I get depressed when patients tell me about their retirement plans, or I hear about his. I will be working until I die. I’m afraid he will take the staff out for a nice lunch to celebrate my 30 years, and I will be so sad or bitter that I won’t be able to hide it. – Living Paycheck To Paycheck

Dear Living: Talk to your boss about your dilemma NOW. In light of the fact that you have worked for him for so long, perhaps he will consider instituting a retirement plan now. If he is unwilling, then it’s time to look for other employment with better compensation and hope you can find a match even if it means missing the luncheon.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Husband doesn’t share wife’s dreams of seeing the world
Deary Abby | Mom is desperate to stop teen’s violent outbursts
Dear Abby | Man’s devotion to his mom spoils wife’s travel plans
Dear Abby: Man’s nonstop work schedule leaves little time for wife
Dear Abby | Son-in-law’s old tablet reveals surprising secret

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News