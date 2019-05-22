Dolan Springs VFW raising funds for Veteran Cancer Fund
DOLAN SPRINGS – A little bit of this and a piece of that could help make the life of a veteran suffering with cancer easier.
VFW 9833 Auxiliary of Dolan Springs is holding its first May sale, called “Bits and Pieces,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019.
A silent auction, bake sale and an 11 a.m. lunch are in the plans.
Tables for craft and smaller items are available for $5. Sellers have the option of bringing their own tables. The VFW is offering 8-foot tables, but it needs to know before Saturday so areas can be assigned.
VFW 9833 is at 15943 Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs, and a percentage of sales will go to the Veteran Cancer Fund.
For more information, call 928-767-3663 or email momma_jose@yahoo.com.
Information provided by VFW 9833 Auxiliary
