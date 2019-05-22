OFFERS
Donald Cory Dehar’s mental state could come into play

Donald Cory Dehar

Donald Cory Dehar

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – While nothing official has been filed with the court, attorney Ron Gilleo told Judge Derek Carlisle that a doctor’s evaluation of his client, Donald Cory Dehar, would likely result in finding the accused to be incompetent and unable to assist in his defense.

A pre-Rule 11 evaluation, which assesses a defendant’s mental capacity, was ordered after a previous hearing where Dehar threatened to kill and have someone kill the judge. While Dehar would reportedly not meet with a mental health professional for an evaluation, a doctor said he would likely find Dehar to be incompetent based on 15 years of history and observing him at the jail.

Dehar, 55, is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

On or about Feb. 13, 2019, law enforcement responded to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims. The victim said a male subject, identified as Dehar of White Hills, shot him and another male victim with a handgun.

11000 Saddleback Rd, Willow Beach, AZ 86445

One victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the other was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with a more-serious injury.

Judge Carlisle muted Dehar, who appeared via video from custody, Wednesday morning after warning the defendant of the consequences of disrupting the proceeding. Before long, Dehar began to use expletives and again threatened the judge. He was then muted, but could still hear the proceeding.

The judge went ahead and ordered a complete Rule 11 evaluation after being told by Gilleo that the evaluating doctor was likely to find Dehar incompetent based off of the pre-Rule 11 evaluation.

The judge set a status conference in Dehar’s case for 8:30 a.m. June 25.

