Horoscopes | May 23, 2019

Birthdays: Kelly Monaco, 43; Jewel, 45; Drew Carey, 61; Joan Collins, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Before you let anger take over, consider what’s setting you off and why. Be observant, bide your time and use your common sense to avoid conflict.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are ready for a change, and now is a good time to start. Pick up information, skills or anything else you might need to achieve your objective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A suggestion will prompt you to venture down a path you never considered. Gauge how much time it will take and if you have the resources to finish what you start before you invest too much.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): How you progress will depend on your willingness to do your part. You can make a difference if you sign up for events that are geared toward making the world a better place.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay focused on what’s important to you, and disregard those who are trying to annoy you. Be smart about the way you handle situations.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to the personal adjustments you want to make. Listen to your heart, and rely on common sense and discipline.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The tide is turning, and relief is on its way. Focus on your health, your assets and what you want to accomplish.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you don’t have a thoughtful answer, don’t say anything. The actions you take should be enough to let the people you care about know who you are and what you are willing to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you spend. Use your intelligence and compassion when dealing with loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will lift your spirits. Working together to improve your standard of living or lifestyle will also entice loved ones to pitch in and help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you let someone take advantage of you, it will disrupt your plans. Greater involvement in helping others will motivate you to use your intelligence and skills to make a difference.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some will appreciate what you do and be eager to work alongside you, and others will try to take advantage of what you have to offer. Choose wisely.