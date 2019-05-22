OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | May 23, 2019

Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Birthdays: Kelly Monaco, 43; Jewel, 45; Drew Carey, 61; Joan Collins, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Before you let anger take over, consider what’s setting you off and why. Be observant, bide your time and use your common sense to avoid conflict.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are ready for a change, and now is a good time to start. Pick up information, skills or anything else you might need to achieve your objective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A suggestion will prompt you to venture down a path you never considered. Gauge how much time it will take and if you have the resources to finish what you start before you invest too much.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): How you progress will depend on your willingness to do your part. You can make a difference if you sign up for events that are geared toward making the world a better place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay focused on what’s important to you, and disregard those who are trying to annoy you. Be smart about the way you handle situations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to the personal adjustments you want to make. Listen to your heart, and rely on common sense and discipline.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The tide is turning, and relief is on its way. Focus on your health, your assets and what you want to accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you don’t have a thoughtful answer, don’t say anything. The actions you take should be enough to let the people you care about know who you are and what you are willing to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you spend. Use your intelligence and compassion when dealing with loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will lift your spirits. Working together to improve your standard of living or lifestyle will also entice loved ones to pitch in and help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you let someone take advantage of you, it will disrupt your plans. Greater involvement in helping others will motivate you to use your intelligence and skills to make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some will appreciate what you do and be eager to work alongside you, and others will try to take advantage of what you have to offer. Choose wisely.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: May 23, 2017
Horoscopes | May 23, 2018
Horoscopes | March 27, 2019
Horoscope | November 19, 2017
Horoscopes | March 14, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News