OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lawmakers want $6.2M for own operations

Senate President Karen Fann of Prescott details on Jan. 11, 2019 the need of all interests to "give up a little bit" to achieve a deal on the drought contingency plan. Fann wants more money in the Senate budget to retain employees. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Senate President Karen Fann of Prescott details on Jan. 11, 2019 the need of all interests to "give up a little bit" to achieve a deal on the drought contingency plan. Fann wants more money in the Senate budget to retain employees. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Howard Fischer, For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 5:07 p.m.

PHOENIX – If state lawmakers get their way, Arizonans will be spending an extra $6.2 million a year to support the folks who make our laws.

And the people who support them.

That's on top of the $23.5 million cost to operate the House and Senate.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said she can justify the 38% increase in her own chamber's budget.

"We are losing employees every year to the House and other departments because they are literally wooing them away because we have no money for raises,” she said. Fann said many of the staffers who work for individual senators have not seen a pay hike in years.

Fann also said there is a need for additional staff to help lawmakers analyze bills. And she said that's not just the majority Republicans, saying that the last staffer she had cash to hire went to the Democrats.

And what of the $2.5 million the House wants?

That's a different story. In essence, it comes down to a "me, too” move.

Matt Specht, spokesman for House Speaker Rusty Bowers, said the cash was added to the House budget "in order to maintain some parity with the additional resources requested by the Senate.”

But Specht said his chamber actually does have some uses for the extra dollars.

"The funding will allow the House to continue to make capital improvements, such as the accessibility improvements started late last year, or address other needs,” he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News