Wed, May 22
Long weekend ahead brings out law enforcement, ADOT reports no highway closures

Local law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the Kingman-area roads over Memorial Day weekend. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Memorial Day weekend is almost here and that means many families will be traveling to different areas of the state or out of state. As the long weekend approaches, drivers will see more and more law enforcement presence around the county.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on the waterway in Lake Havasu and will be conducting extra traffic enforcement for impaired drivers throughout the county. Kingman Police Department will also have extra law enforcement units patrolling City streets.

KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said in a press release Memorial Day is an opportunity to honor fallen veterans and to not become a statistic.

The Kingman Police Department is an active participant in the Western Arizona DUI Taskforce, which includes MCSO, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and other area agencies along the Colorado River.

Last year during Memorial Day weekend, there were seven fatal crashes and eight deaths on Arizona roadways, including local streets. Two of the crashes were alcohol related. Drivers should focus on safe driving practices, like, hands-free driving, buckling up and not speeding. In work zones, drivers should slow down and use caution.

ADOT highway safety recommends to never drive while impaired and to arrange a designated driver ahead of time. Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, get plenty of rest before traveling, avoid distractions, and pack extra supplies like water and snacks. Don’t park in areas with grasses or brush because hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Families that are driving across the state don’t have to worry about any road closures this weekend.

Arizona Department of Transportation said its contractors will not schedule weekend closures along state maintained highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Friday, May 24 through late Monday, May 27.

Drivers should still allow extra time to travel, especially during peak travel periods.

