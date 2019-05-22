Nevada city approves new Golden Knights community ice arena
HENDERSON, Nev. — A Nevada city council has approved construction of a community ice arena owned by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
News outlets report that the Henderson City Council unanimously approved the project Tuesday.
Officials say the council has committed to contributing more than $10.7 million to the 104,000-square-foot (9,662-square-meter) facility that will ultimately cost more than $25 million.
The arena will occupy the site of the Henderson Convention Center in the downtown of the city 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas. The city will demolish the center.
The team will pay a minimum of $40,000 annually for a 20-year lease.
A team spokesman says the Knights will continue practicing at City National Arena in Summerlin. The Henderson arena will host tournaments, youth camps and lessons.
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Vice Mayor puts adult center funding in the crosshairs
- Mohave 911
- Two working moms ready to BLOOM
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*