OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 22
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Trump nominates aerospace executive for Air Force secretary

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on Tuesday hailed President Donald J. Trump’s intent to nominate Ambassador Barbara Barrett to be Secretary of the Air Force. (Office of Sen. Martha McSally photo)

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on Tuesday hailed President Donald J. Trump’s intent to nominate Ambassador Barbara Barrett to be Secretary of the Air Force. (Office of Sen. Martha McSally photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump nominated an aerospace executive and former ambassador to Finland to be the next secretary of the Air Force on Tuesday.

Trump said in a tweet that he has chosen Barbara Barrett, former chairman of The Aerospace Corporation, to replace Heather Wilson when she steps down at the end of this month after two years on the job.

Barrett, 68, of Arizona, served as ambassador to Finland in 2008 during President George W. Bush’s administration. She also previously served as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and was vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.

This is the second time she’s been picked for the Air Force job. In 2003, Bush announced he intended to nominate Barrett to replace John Roche, who was to become Army secretary. But when Roche’s nomination was blocked in the Senate, he went back to his Air Force post, so Barrett was never confirmed for the position.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would step into the center of the debate over the launch of a new U.S. Space Force, a Trump proposal that has hit widespread resistance on Capitol Hill.

A trained civilian pilot who also was certified for space travel, Barrett was mentioned last year as a possible replacement for Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, who resigned his Senate seat. The appointment, however, went to Martha McSally, a U.S. House member who had run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

McSally, a former fighter pilot, tweeted her congratulations to Barrett, thanking Trump “for taking my recommendation on this important role and selecting an incredibly talented leader as next AF Secretary!”

Barrett holds the distinction of being the first Republican woman to run for governor in Arizona. In 1994, she challenged the incumbent Republican, Fife Symington, in the primary and spent more than $1 million of her own money, but was soundly defeated.

Barrett, an attorney, serves on a number of boards, including for RAND Corporation, the Smithsonian Institution and the California Institute of Technology, and she’s held a number of senior executive positions for Fortune 500 companies.

She and her husband, former CEO of Intel Corp., own Triple Creek Ranch, a luxury resort in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Billionaire Mercer throws $500K at Ward’s US Senate campaign
Sen. McSally, former Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
McSally, Sinema tee up for debates this fall
McSally draws on history, calls on colleges to stop sexual assaults
Arizona Senate race likely to be a tale of 2 pivots

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News