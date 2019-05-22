OFFERS
Utilities commission to receive wastewater report

The financial condition of Kingman’s wastewater system will be addressed at Thursday’s Municipal Utilities Commission. (Daily Miner file photo)

The financial condition of Kingman's wastewater system will be addressed at Thursday's Municipal Utilities Commission. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission may have a short agenda this month, but the City’s wastewater system’s financial condition is one item of importance on the docket for the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

However, the first item on the agenda is in regards to a request for water service to an unsubdivided parcel at 4911 N. Famoso Drive. The applicant, Joe Juelfs of Big Red Construction, plans to construct a single-family residence on the property. Kingman’s utility regulations require that water service requests for unsubdivided parcels be approved by Council after making their way through the commission. Staff recommends approval.

City Finance Director Tina Moline will then provide commissioners with an update to the wastewater system’s financial condition. That includes information on cash reserves and the five-year capital improvements plan.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

