Utilities commission to receive wastewater report
KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission may have a short agenda this month, but the City’s wastewater system’s financial condition is one item of importance on the docket for the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
However, the first item on the agenda is in regards to a request for water service to an unsubdivided parcel at 4911 N. Famoso Drive. The applicant, Joe Juelfs of Big Red Construction, plans to construct a single-family residence on the property. Kingman’s utility regulations require that water service requests for unsubdivided parcels be approved by Council after making their way through the commission. Staff recommends approval.
City Finance Director Tina Moline will then provide commissioners with an update to the wastewater system’s financial condition. That includes information on cash reserves and the five-year capital improvements plan.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*