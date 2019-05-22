OFFERS
Vice Mayor sees advantages, Council unanimously approves $57,000 for senior center

The crowd for Tuesday’s Council meeting was primarily comprised of those showing support for the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The crowd for Tuesday’s Council meeting was primarily comprised of those showing support for the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Such was the show of support for the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the Kingman Fire Department had to ask a large number of attendees to stand in the hall due to running afoul of the chambers’ maximum occupancy.

The City of Kingman has been contributing $57,000 to the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., for a few years. Two weeks ago, Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter asked for discussion on the item as he was curious as to if that $57,000 could be better utilized elsewhere in the parks budget. The City has been forced to reevaluate where it spends its money with the repeal of the 1% increase in the sales tax rate.

The item returned to Council Tuesday, having been tabled by the City’s elected officials so that a representative of the center could come and speak to its programs and services. Keith Adams, board president for the center, was that representative.

photo

Keith Adams, president of the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center board of directors, spoke to Council about all the center does for the community. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Adams told councilmembers about just some of what goes on at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center. He said the center serves between 200 and 300 people a day, utilizes 3,000 volunteer hours per year and has “at least 30-plus programs going on at all times.”

In 2018 alone, the center offered around 1,690 class sessions. It’s associated with the City, county, Kingman Regional Medical Center, the Western Arizona Council of Governments, the Area Agency on Aging, the Kingman Cancer Care Unit and much more. People can go to the center for help with taxes, watch movies, or attend craft fairs and monthly dinners open to the public.

During call to the public, one woman spoke to how the center and the relationships she’s made there helped her through the difficult time of losing her husband. Another talked about how the center and its numerous programs and services help to better the self-esteems of those involved.

Perhaps the most alarming bit from Adams’ presentation was when he spoke to the future of the center should Kingman pull its financial contribution. Payroll costs total around $72,000 per year, he said.

“But if you take the $57,000 away, we’re gone in about 18 months,” Adams said. “We have a little over $100,000 in the bank, but if we have to put that money out to pay payroll costs, the center will close in about a year and a half. We cannot sustain ourselves.”

Having considered this new information, the vice mayor threw his full support behind funding the center in the amount of $57,000.

“When public funds are involved I will never vote on something out of ignorance, I want to understand, I want to be actively engaged,” Lingenfelter said in thanking Adams for his presentation and the new information. “I didn’t know at the time if it was 5% of the budget or 50% of the budget, which, it’s more like 50% of your budget.”

Lingenfelter also said he has been contacted by a number of individuals in the past two weeks and that he’s learned a lot about the goings on at the center. The vice mayor then said “You have my full support for the donation.”

The rest of Council agreed and the funding was unanimously approved.

