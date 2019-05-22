OFFERS
Wed, May 22
Wells Fargo awards Dig It Gardens with donation

Wells Fargo representatives present Dig It Steering Committee members with the check. (Photo by Dig It Community Gardens)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Congratulations go out to Dig It Kingman Community Gardens on the occasion of receiving a donation from Wells Fargo Bank.

Last week, Wells Fargo Bank District Manager Wendy Griffitts and Wells Fargo Bank Administrative Assistant Marguerite Bainbridge presented a check for $2,500 to Dig It Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave.

That was the first time Dig It received a donation from a local business, said Dig It representative Denise Neath.

“We want to make sure that they know we are grateful,” she added.

This donation was an environmental grant that Dig It was awarded. In fact, Wells Fargo has many grants like that.

“Any local organization can apply,” Bainbridge said. “You just go on the Wells Fargo website and submit a grant request. Dig It received an environmental grant, but in the past, we’ve supported United Way, Boys and Girls Club and Cornerstone Mission.”

The Gardens are planning to spend the donation on garden improvements, children’s educational events, soil, paint, supplies, irrigation, building materials and other items.

Dig It would like to thank Wells Fargo for help in letting them “grow.”

