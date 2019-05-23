A 4-year term for future mayors in the pipeline

KINGMAN – The residents of Kingman may be presented with a ballot measure for the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election that if approved would increase the mayor’s term limit from two to four years.

City Clerk Sydney Muhle spoke to the matter at Tuesday’s Council meeting. She said by increasing the term limit for Kingman’s mayors, it would match with the terms of councilmembers, which are for four years. Muhle also said that one of the reasons staff brought the matter to Council is because of the considerably high cost of running for mayor every two years. That, she said, is a deterrent for people who may otherwise be interested in holding the office.

“A four-year term will also provide us with some political stability on the Council and it preserves institutional knowledge,” Muhle said. “As the Council is aware, you all alternate those terms. If we have a new mayor every two years, that doesn’t provide us with the same amount of stability and that knowledge that carries over.”

Another benefit to increasing the term limit would be that it allows for opportunities to influence regionally and at the state level.





“Previously, we had a mayor who served on the league executive board, and that provided us with a lot of opportunities for influence down at the state level without us having to be there every single day,” Muhle explained. “But with a two-year mayor, that does make it hard. Those terms are for several years at a time, and if the mayor is voted out, we don’t get to keep the seat.”

The matter would need to go before the voters for approval. It would be voted on in the August 2020 primary election, but wouldn’t take effect until 2022. Council indicated that they are interested in sending the measure to the voters, and staff will draft a resolution for the ballot that will return for Council in the fall.