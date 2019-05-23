6 men indicted on child sexual exploitation charges
PHOENIX – A state grand jury has indicted six Arizona men on child sexual exploitation charges.
The Arizona attorney general’s office says the indictments are in addition to 14 others since March.
Prosecutors say the indictments stem from an online undercover investigation conducted by police in Mesa and Tempe, Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The undercover operation was conducted in January and February.
The charges against the six men include luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
