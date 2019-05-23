Claim seeks $45M for incapacitated woman who gave birth
PHOENIX – Lawyers for an incapacitated woman who was raped and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility have filed a $45 million notice of claim against the state, saying she may have been impregnated before.
The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, also alleges the woman was raped repeatedly before giving birth last December.
A former licensed practical nurse at Hacienda Healthcare has been charged with sexually assaulting the 29-year-old woman, who has been in long-term care since age 3 after suffering a near-drowning.
She gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29. Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.
The claim seeks a $25 million settlement for the victim and $10 million for each of her parents within 60 days or the lawyers will take the case to court.
The office of Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday night that it had received the 55-page notice of claim and would be reviewing it.
