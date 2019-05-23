Community View | Animals share ‘the same breath of life’ with us

This letter is in response to the issue regarding predator killing contests in Arizona.

In a recent Facebook post about an upcoming killing contest, a participant exclaimed, “It will be a great day to go out and kill things.”

I had to ask myself what makes a person think it’s a great day to go out and kill things in an indiscriminate way?

That reasoning is a reminder of an incident that occurred many years ago. While watching a flock of Canadian geese peacefully feeding in a marshland, a pickup truck suddenly stopped on the adjacent highway and the occupants opened fire on the geese with a semi-automatic firearm. After the truck sped away and the commotion subsided, several geese lay dead while many others flopped around in their death throes. That moment left an indelible mark on my memory, knowing the senseless and wanton killing of wildlife has no place in a civilized society.

I am not opposed to ethical hunting or prudent predator control. For most of my adult life I enjoyed hunting, and worked as a big game guide for 12 years in Colorado and New Mexico. Now in my 70s, I no longer hunt but stay connected with family and friends who do. It’s my experience that no true sportsman would ever support these indiscriminate killing contests, and killing an animal simply for the thrill of the kill crosses that unspoken line in the sand. All wildlife, which is held in the public trust, needs to be treated humanely and with dignity. A question we all need to ask ourselves, when is needless, thoughtless killing ever justified?

In my opinion, killing contest organizers and participants are isolating themselves every time they try to defend their disrespectful blood-sport. Not a single hunter I have known supports these contests and most are angered by any comparison to them as hunting. When elected officials support resolutions opposing killing contests, they are speaking for the constituents who elected them.

The “big lie” many killing contest organizers make is these events protect fawns, and the contests are an effective predator management tool. Nothing can be further from reality. Fawning season is generally in March and April, however, these contests are held year-round. Arizona Game and Fish Department has stated that “predator contests are not a legitimate form of population management.” Age and experience have taught me that it is near impossible to reason with the unreasonable, and killing all the predators will never result in a hunters’ paradise. That is why I support the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s efforts to introduce a rule to stop these insidious events on our public lands.

In closing, my gut tells me the vast majority of Arizonans believe that ending these killing contests is morally the right thing to do. Perhaps this issue can be summed up best by a passage in the Book of Ecclesiastes, 3:19-20, “humans and animals having the same destiny. One dies just like the other. All of them have the same breath of life.”